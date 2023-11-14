A pack called Ernesto is the new documentary by acclaimed director Everardo González, coming to select theaters to tell a story that concerns Mexican society.

A chain of individual glances makes up a collective character: The boy who at some point in his life had a gun in his hands, used it to kill and soon became part of the machinery of organized crime.

Using a device designed to capture the back of their heads, This documentary follows a group of young people in their daily lives on a journey to the depths of the most fragile link in organized crime.both victims and perpetrators, which confirms the pain of being afraid of a child.

A portrait of several harrowing stories of gang life in which brutality is exchanged for “superiority” and “respect”, but which leaves one gun victim every 41 minutes.

In A pack called Ernesto The spectators are witnesses of the parallel universe they inhabit. Without a doubt, the mosaic of testimonies produces a chilling image.

From Everardo Gonzalez.

Mexico-France-Switzerland, 2023.

XM

