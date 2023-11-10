The documentary “A Pack Called Ernesto”by the Mexican filmmaker Everardo Gonzalezopens today in cultural cinemas and the platform ViX. In Guadalajarathe tape can be seen in complexes such as FICG Film Library, Cineforo, Cine Mayahuel, Docu al Parque and Cineka.

The project portrays the lives of young people who are collectively called “Ernesto”who tell the public what their childhood was like and how they strengthened ties with each other to form their gangs until they became involved in organized crime. It is a documentary that shows that also in these circles of violence these young people are both victims and perpetrators.

The film has a peculiar narrative, the characters’ faces cannot be seen, they always have their backs turned, there is even an analogy that has to do with video games where the viewer looks at the player in that way. By the way, THE REPORTER spoke with the director Everardo Gonzalez.

“I don’t like to impose my ways on what I’m going to film, what I prefer and what has served me well to this day is that reality and its impediments force me to invent the way in which it will be done. tell a movie Here there was already a complex impediment that was the portrayal of minors, because this has complex ethical and legal implications, and I did not want that to become a brake on the film.”

The other challenge It was how to negotiate access to arms trafficking areas without putting equipment at risk and without violating the people who were giving permission to do so. “So, the idea of ​​this camera position (on the back of the protagonists) came to me because on the one hand it allowed me not to recognize the face of the person accompanying me in the frame and on the other hand the use of the focal length allowed what was would be seen in the frame, if it had this diffusion that gives the depth of field. And this effectively started to look like what happens when you make a first-person shooter game.”

He highlights that later this same way of narrating the plot gave rise to other meanings, such as “the idea that the viewer accompanies the characters walking behind and that we constantly witness the most vulnerable area of ​​a young man in a violent environment while he walks.” .

As for knowing the life stories of these boys where they also They go through universal feelings like the ones we all go through, only they are in a more turbulent and violent environment.Everardo highlights: “We as societies divide many things, we try to make sense of a lot of social problems and we also tend to only look at the two extremes, thinking that there are good and bad citizens. And what this film tries to make us see is that those children are also ours and that is why it was necessary to listen to their emotional story, the doubts that arise and the conflicts that they go through beyond the reasons” why they are immersed in violence, the director reflecting that what these young people experience also resembles the things that others in particular also experience.

“That’s what gangs are, that’s what they settle in and then they also take advantage of that, the need for protection, shelter and identity of a lot of teenagers, because when things escalate and they become part of corporations, well, they are already adults ordaining young people.” Organized crime takes advantage of these emotional deficiencies.

#SomosJauría Movement

#SomosJauría is a national conversation among young people about guns and violence and how it affects them in any environment. This problem has marked more than 480 thousand boys, girls and young people in Mexico in the last six years, who have been involved in the spiral of violence as direct victims of attacks or, unfortunately, as possible involved in crimes related to organized crime. As part of the impact campaign, the film also includes screenings in other cities and places where it was filmed and part of one of the arms trafficking routes in Mexico.

Synopsis

In Mexico, 350 thousand people have been murdered in the last 15 years by armed perpetrators, 30 mil of whom were under 18 years of age. “A Pack Called Ernesto” is a journey of exploration into the bowels of the most fragile link in the chain: children. The documentary follows the path of the young men collectively called “Ernesto” – both victims and hitmen – who at a certain point in their lives had access to a gun, used it to kill and soon became part of the many pieces of organized crime. .

Who is Everardo González?

Everardo González is one of the strongest voices in the documentary genre in Latin America. From his filmography the following stand out: “The Song of Pulque” (2003), “The Old Thieves” (2007), “The Open Sky” (2011), “Cuates de Australia” (2011), “El Paso” (2015) and “The Devil’s Freedom” ” (2017), films screened and awarded at various festivals such as IDFA, Berlin, Toulouse, Locarno, Montreal, BAFICI, Sarajevo, Guadalajara, Morelia, among others.

“His film The Devil’s Freedom (2017) was recognized with the Amnesty International Award at the Berlinale. In 2018 she directed “A 3 minute hug”, a Netflix Original documentary for Latin America. In 2019, she collaborated with the New York Times Opdocs platform with Children from the Narcozone nominated for the News and Doc Emmy Award in the Outstanding New Approaches category. He is a member of the Academies of Cinematographic Sciences and Arts of Mexico and the United States. His most recent films are “Yermo” and “Lopon” of 2020.

