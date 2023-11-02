Suara.com – The Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) believes that Gibran Rakabuming Raka will continue to accompany Prabowo Subianto. They are sure that Gibran will not fail in becoming vice presidential candidate.

Chairman of the Golkar Party DPP, Dave Akbarshah Fikarno Laksono, assessed that the Constitutional Court’s decision on case Number 90/PUU-XXI/2023 regarding the age requirements for presidential and vice presidential candidates was in accordance with procedures.

Dave made this statement amidst the possibility of changing the Constitutional Court’s decision amidst the issue of the integrity of the Constitutional Court judges who decided on the minimum age limits for presidential and vice-presidential candidates in the 2024 presidential election.

The following is a summary of a number of news items selected by Suara.com Editors regarding current political developments on Thursday (2/11/2023).

1. The Advanced Indonesia Coalition has no intention of looking for ‘reserve players’, confident that Gibran will continue to run as Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate

Bacapres Prabowo Subianto and Bacawapres Gibran Rakabuming Raka register with the KPU as Vice Presidential Candidates. (ANTARA PHOTOS/Muhammad Adimaja).

The Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) believes that Gibran Rakabuming Raka will continue to accompany Prabowo Subianto. They are sure that Gibran will not fail in becoming vice presidential candidate.

Chairman of the Golkar Party DPP, Dave Akbarshah Fikarno Laksono, assessed that the Constitutional Court’s decision on case Number 90/PUU-XXI/2023 regarding the age requirements for presidential and vice presidential candidates was in accordance with procedures.

Read more

2. SMRC: Gibran is better known than other vice presidential candidates, but doesn’t necessarily contribute his vote

Presidential and vice presidential candidates Prabowo Subianto (left) and Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right) undergoing a medical examination at the Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital, Jakarta, Thursday (26/10/2023). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

The Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) Survey Institute conducted an analysis regarding the selection level of three potential Vice Presidential Candidates, namely Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Mahfud MD, and Muhaimin Iskandar alias Cak Imin. Saiful explained that the Vice Presidential Candidates would not necessarily be able to help raise the electability of their partners.

Gibran, for example, has not helped Prabowo’s vote increase. When paired, Prabowo-Gibran’s electability is no better than Prabowo’s electability individually.

Read more

3. In order not to feel wronged, PDIP chose not to fire Gibran but urged him to return KTA

PDIP politician Gibran Rakabuming Raka while attending the IV PDIP National Working Meeting at JIExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta on Saturday (30/9/2023). (Suara.com/Bagaskara)

Chairman of the DPP PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) Komarudin Watubun revealed the reason his party was reluctant to fire Gibran Rakabuming Raka directly after he became a vice presidential candidate to accompany Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 presidential election.

According to him, PDIP does not see Gibran taking advantage of his current status as a person who has been wronged by being fired.

Read more

4. Gibran’s answer to being invited to join PSI makes Kaesang angry: That’s the answer, Mr. Wali

Mayor of Surakarta Gibran Rakabuming Raka gave a statement to journalists in Solo, Central Java, Friday (27/10/2023). (ANTARA/Aris Wasita)

The General Chair of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Kaesang Pangarep admitted that he had tempted Gibran Rakabuming Raka to join the party bearing the rose symbol.

Kaesang conveyed the invitation to join PSI to his brother, because the status of Gibran’s cadres in PDI Perjuangan is still up in the air.

Read more

5. Attending Volunteer Consolidation in Karanganyar, Gibran Highlights the Many Hoax Attacks

Gibran while attending a consolidation with volunteers and the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) party at the Karanganyar Regency Theater Building, Thursday (2/11/2023). (Suara.com/Ronald Seger Prabowo)

Bacapres Gibran Rakabuming Raka highlighted the many attacks on hoax news on social media (medsos) that attacked him and Bacapres Prabowo Subianto.

This was conveyed by Gibran when attending a consolidation with volunteers and the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) party at the Karanganyar Regency Theater Building, Thursday (2/11/2023).

Read more