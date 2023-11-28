According to the study published by the British newspaper “The Sun”, the caffeic acid formula achieved promising results in treating neurodegenerative disorders.

Researchers hope that the treatment will be used to help people in the early stages of dementia, preventing its progression to more difficult stages.

The study’s lead author, Jyotish Kumar, from the University of Texas, said: “None of the current treatments cure the disease; they only help manage symptoms. Our goal is to find a cure.”

The substance was extracted by heating coffee grounds at 200 degrees Celsius for 4 hours, in order to change the carbon structure of caffeic acid.

The researchers found that the substance helped remove free radicals, which are molecules in the body linked to a range of conditions, including Parkinson’s disease, and prevent them from causing damage.

It also prevented the buildup of amyloid proteins that cause Alzheimer’s disease without major side effects, the researchers said.

There is currently no cure for dementia, although three promising drugs to slow its progression are currently in trials.

There is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, but if it is caught early, changes in diet, exercise, physical therapy, medications and, in some cases, brain surgery can help slow its progression.