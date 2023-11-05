One of the best games to end the year arrives by surprise.

After a heart-stopping month full of releases, every console now has a highly rated game. In the case of PS5, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has managed to reach an average of 90 on Metacritic, while Nintendo Switch has the infallible Super Mario Bros. Wonder with an average of 92. In the third-party section Alan Wake 2 has managed to stand out with an 89, being available on Xbox Series and PC. Nevertheless, Steam now highlights a computer game above all.

Valve’s platform has received Slay the Princessa new indie horror game that has reached a rating of 92, very close to 93, which surpasses the plumber and be at the top of the list of “Best games of this year”.

You are on a path in the woods, and at the end of that path there is a cabin. And in the basement of that cabin there is a Princess. You are here to kill her. If you don’t, it will be the end of the world. She will do everything in her power to stop you. She will captivate you, she will lie to you, she will promise you the sky and the stars and, if you let her, she will kill you a dozen times. You can’t let that happen. Don’t forget, the fate of the world is in your hands.

Adventure, role-playing and simulation in a single game

Slay the Princess was published last October 23 after being developed by Black Tabby Games, accumulating 2,825 user reviews, with 97% being positive, giving the game an “overwhelmingly positive” rating, the highest rating a game can get on Steam. That said, it should be noted that the title is not at all demanding for any PC, making it one of the Steam games with few requirements accessible to many players.

