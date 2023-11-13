Sony patents a kind of system to replay a title’s campaign from any point, a function that has hardly been seen in games for a long time.

Sony publish a patent for what games on PS4 and PS5 they can restart their game from certain points, it would include multiple activation points and may be similar to those seen in Detroit: Become Human and Until Dawn.

It is true that various moments in a campaign remain forever in the memory, and it is a shame that everything must be replayed to get to it again; maybe for that reason Sony PlayStation patentase esto.

This ensures the publisher and developer activation points for various moments in the campaign that would allow users to replay a scene. Or what is the same, relive a battle or scene without costing hours.

With a legal document called “CONTENT STREAMING WITH GAMEPLAY LAUNCH”, the system that can allow players to relive scenes and story moments in a moment is mentioned.

Sony says that, technically, they can be seen again in videos or streaming from other users, but it is not the same and the conventional way must be to play the entire campaign again.

Such multimedia content may have at least one or more trigger points and each trigger point may be associated with a set of gameplay data specific to a gameplay scene within an interactive title. (…) The interactive title for the game may be launched by the user device based on the identified set of game data associated with the selected activation point.

The console logo could be present at these points

It is Activations are explained by Sony as ways to access chapters and subchapters accessible at any time, but the patent explains that – in many games – you have to spend quite a few hours to reach these moments.

And watching the sequences on the internet eliminates almost all of the immersion that is felt when playing them and that is why it is preferred live them with the controller and graphics directly.

Furthermore, who revive a PlayStation Studios game They can choose another option in the story and see what would happen. This saves headaches from not having to replay hours of the title to get to the point.

The best hard drives you can buy for your PS5

If you need to expand the capacity of your PS5, these hard drives are cheap and also allow you to install dozens of games on them.

See list

It is true that in the past this system was seen in some games when the main campaign is completed, but rarely seen in Sony PlayStation games; although yes in those previously mentioned.

Having the ability to access certain parts of the campaign would be appreciated by many and in recent exclusives like God of War Ragnarok or Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it would save a lot of time.

How do you see this new Sony patent that mentions the possibility of replaying a title from some key pointswould it be seen in a future PS5 update?