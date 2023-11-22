Red Dead Redemption 2 has received a new fan-made mod that restores and recovers all the dialogue that was cut from the Rockstar game.

Not long ago we wrote that Red Dead Redemption 2 had turned 5 years old and still felt like a “next gen” experience prior to the launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X. Now, it’s time to continue talking about the great game.

And 57 million copies sold for this Red Dead Redemption 2 they go a long way. Although the game arrived in 2018, it continues to be the subject of a lot of news related to fan projects.

A new mod for Red Dead Redemption 2

There is no discussion possible on the matter of mods. The immense amount of possibilities presented by this open-world Western grow even more with the development of modifications by the dedicated Rockstar community.

In the past we have talked about mods that add playable content, others that improve the technical performance of the base game and even others that correct certain aspects or flaws. Well today it’s time to talk about a somewhat different job.

A new mod has started to make noise on Nexus Mods, since restores amount of dialogue and voice lines removed from Red Dead Redemption 2 and that now see the light more than five years later. We are all ears!

Among the new features that this mod incorporates are various dialogues and situational phrases that they occur at certain times such as shopping in stores and on different occasions during shootings, combat or brawls of various kinds.

The modder cites examples such as an angry response while in cover, phrases when winning a fight, shouting at invisible enemies, voice lines while under fire, when law enforcement almost catches up to the player, in his own combat, and more.

If you are an absolute fan of this saga, we recommend that you take a look at our special: Red Dead Revolver: the first redemption of the western video game. Are you still playing Red Dead Redemption 2 today?

Platforms:

PC, PS4, Xbox One

Launch:

October 26, 2018

