A week and a half after its last update, PlayStation 5 receives a revision of the system firmware with hardly any news.

It is important to keep our consoles updated to the latest version. They may not include big changes and new features, but generally the updates will make them work much better. This is what is happening today with PS5.

The Sony console received its latest update (02.23-08.20.00.06) on October 26, adding small new features to its interface, messaging and even use of PS VR2.

That’s why we’re surprised that it’s already available. a new version of the PlayStation 5 firmware. This is the version 23.02-08.20.02which can be downloaded on the new generation machine.

Of course, in this case do not expect big news. Sometimes updates focus on providing better system experience and performance…which is what concerns us today.

If you have one PS5do not hesitate to download the new version of the firmware, because you will surely notice some improvement in your games and user experience.

Update 23.02-08.20.02 now available

A PlayStation 5 firmware update is now available. If you have the console connected to the Internet, you will immediately see the prompt to update the console.

Otherwise, you can always go to Settings and check for console firmware updates. If you do not have an Internet connection, you can download the latest version here, transfer it to a USB drive and run it in the console.

Version 23.02-08.20.02 does not introduce any notable new features on PlayStation 5. At least, that’s how it appears in the update notes provided by Sony.

The only change refers to better performance of PS5. ”This software update improves system performance”, although, at the moment, it has not been possible to verify.

However, It wouldn’t be the first time that an update brings surprises (both positive and negative). Sometimes they worsen the operation as a result of an error, and other times they add unexpected and ”silent” changes.

Remember that this month the new one arrives PS5 Slimavailable in two models (with reader and digital only), but with the possibility of adding the disc reader if we buy it separately.

Do you have a PS5 at home? In that case, you’re sure to have a great time with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but don’t overlook the new free PS Plus titles, and what’s new for PS Plus Extra and Premium in November.