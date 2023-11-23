This new Activision patent could transform gaming and streaming into a single, immersive experience, something that would only work with Blizzard’s experience and Microsoft’s AI capabilities.

A patent from Activision could revolutionize the way players of PCSteam Deck, Xbox, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch y mobiles con iOS y Android interact with streams and they could use the IA of OpenAI.

Therefore, they could benefit from Microsoft has a large stake in the company to develop the technology and integrate it into future Xbox Series X|S experiences; It would improve immersion and everything that appears on the screen.

This could alternate a game of Call of Duty with a crucial moment in Warzone via a Smartphone. This patent describes a technology that synchronizes gaming and video viewing in a sort of new form of entertainment.

This patent predates the purchase of Activision, only now could be exclusive to Xbox. As we read in Xfire, it describes a technique to monitor live events and identify key moments in which they occur.

They could range from great plays in eSports to characteristic movements, since when detected, contextual mini-games or gameplay improvements that complement the action are instantly generated and activated.

For example, someone playing nuevo Call of Duty en Xbox Series X|S and see in the background a tense Warzone broadcast on Twitch from your mobile.

Best gaming routers to speed up your internet connection

If you need the fastest and most stable connection possible when playing, here you can consult a list of top-level gaming routers.

See list

The technology would monitor the live stream, detecting the climax and prompting the user to play a quick, synchronized minigame to simultaneously mirror Twitch’s real-time combat.

Upon accepting, it is superimposed on the screen to relive the shooting with other spectators. The patent also suggests rewards or improvements, but in real time; We’ll see if this goes anywhere.

This patent could become Microsoft property in future Activision Blizzard games, either on consoles or through Xbox Game Pass. Although the challenge is to quickly recognize the context and translate it into a game.

The company’s logo and symbol would be on each Xbox console

Machine learning and AI would monitor audio and video streams of broadcasts to identify key events in real time.

But the algorithms would be trained with many hours of play to recognize visual and sound signals at certain times, such as quick najas or narrow escapes.

This new Activision patent could use OpenAI artificial intelligence to revolutionize streaming immersion with playable aspectsWhat do you think for the moment?