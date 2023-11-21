Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan confirm that they will reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han in a new Karate Kid movie.

Although Cobra Kai is close to coming to an end on Netflix, the Karate Kid universe is far from over, as Sony Pictures has announced the making of a new film in the franchise.

To further surprise, It has just been confirmed that Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan are going to participate in the next movie The Karate Kid again in their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han, which means that the original film and the 2010 remake share the same universe.

It was the actors themselves who dropped the bombshell through a short video in which they also announced that They are looking for a new kid to be the next Karate Kid in the franchise. You can take a look at the video that heads this content.

What is known about the new Karate Kid movie with Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan

At the moment what has been confirmed about the project is that its plot revolves around a Chinese teenager “who finds strength and direction through martial arts and a tough, but wise mentor”. It is unknown how they will coincide. Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han in the new movie.

Taking a look at the Karate Kid casting requirements provided by Sony Pictures, we see that the studio is looking for a young person of Chinese or mixed race between the ages of 15 and 17 who can speak English fluently and has no acting experience. That is to say, they are looking for a new actor who is not known as Ralph Macchio was at the time with the original film of the saga.

The main character is described as intelligent, a fighter and with martial arts skills.. Although it is not a requirement to be skilled in fighting when obtaining the role, the casting details indicate that it is a good plus to know dance, gymnastics and/or martial arts movements, as well as having good knowledge of mandarin.

As an essential requirement, the actor must be available between March and June 2024so that is the period in which the filming of the new Karate Kid movie takes place for its release scheduled in theaters for December 13, 2024. Are you looking forward to seeing Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan in a new Karate Kid movie?

