GODS #2 reveals the ability of the Natural Order, a new group capable of creating and destroying universes

Marvel has just introduced a group with incomparable power, capable of redefining what we know as destruction and creation in its universe. In GODS #2, readers are immersed in a fascinating and terrifying demonstration of the power of the Natural Order of Things, a new group in the Marvel Universe.

Marvel’s most powerful and destructive group

At the epicenter of this story is the Natural Order of Things, who not only display astonishing power but also unprecedented destructive capacity. The Order ran a real-time test on disposable universes to understand the enigmatic Babylon Event, revealing their ability to create and destroy entire universes.

Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti take us to Centum headquarters, where the Natural Order of Things debates the mysterious “Babylon Event.” To understand their nature, several “disposable universes” were created and then subjected to a Babylon Event in real time, recording the results. This impressive display of the Centum’s power reveals more about the Babylon Event, but at the cost of several universes.

Reconfiguring Marvel’s most powerful beings

The existence of the Natural Order of Things, along with the Powers That Are, was revealed in the first issue of GODS. These two factions, representing science and magic, existed in balance until a proto-mage named Cubisk Core, stealing the Staff of the Living Court, triggered a Babylon Event. This forced the Powers That Are and the Natural Order of Things to unite. Readers met several members of the Order, such as Aiko and Doctor Cercle, but the full extent of their power is still a mystery.

Cubisk Core: The catalyst for chaos in the Marvel Universe

Exploring Cubisk Core, the central figure of this saga, we find a complex and enigmatic character. By stealing the Staff of the Living Court, Core has triggered the Babylon Event, a phenomenon that threatens to upset the cosmic and magical balance of the universe. His role as proto-magician reveals a unique fusion of science and sorcery, representing a new type of antagonist in the Marvel Universe.

The creation of disposable universes by the Natural Order of Things, in response to Core’s actions, not only highlights the epic scale of the story, but also the moral complexity involved. When compared to historical Marvel characters like Thanos or Galactus, Core and the Natural Order offer a more nuanced narrative, where the lines between hero and villain are blurred, and actions have universal repercussions. The exploration of these themes adds palpable depth and urgency to the GODS series, cementing it as a crucial addition to the Marvel mythology.

The Natural Order of Things: An Immediate Threat in Marvel

The Natural Order, rooted in science, emphasizes empirical data, even at the expense of life. They are committed to stopping the Babylon Event, but the methods used are questionable. The power to create and destroy is typical of the gods, and the Natural Order of Things has proven to possess this ability.

G.O.D.S. #2, a window to unimaginable power, is now on sale under the Marvel Comics imprint. With this new development, Marvel not only expands its cosmic and magical mythology but also raises ethical and moral questions about power and its use. The Natural Order of Things not only redefines what it means to be powerful in the Marvel Universe, but also poses a moral dilemma about creation and destruction on a universal scale. How far will they go in their quest to stop the Babylon Event and what consequences will this have for the entire universe?