The official account of the video game has confirmed that this footballer will be available today at 7:00 p.m. Spanish time.

Only a few minutes left so that the first Centurions squad is no longer available. With his farewell will end a week in which we have seen how They joined the SBCs a challenge that gives us a Mega envelope at a very low cost and at Evolutions the Centurion All-rounder, the most potent to date, another that is pioneering and may create a precedent and the Centurion Sniper Evolution.

Furthermore, in the Objectives section We have a set of missions that gives us many boosters with guaranteed high socks and a new season pass.

However, all this information has been pushed to the background due to the announcement made by EA Sports FC on its official Twitter account, in which he confirmed a leak that began as a rumor. It seems that today, at the same time to which the second team of centurions will be added, which is already fully filtered, A new Hero will also be included in Ultimate Team.

Francescoli will have a Hero card

Royalty becomes legendary. El Príncipe, Enzo Francescoli, has joined the ranks of Heroes in #FC24. Available in-game today from 2 p.m. ET/6 p.m. UK pic.twitter.com/gxYAH2TTSf — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) November 3, 2023

The Uruguayan footballer, who it sounded so much before knowing the official list of the new Heroes of this edition, finally yes it will be included in the game. We do not know if its delay has been linked to some licensing reason or a change of mind on the part of EA Sports, but what is clear is that Users win with the inclusion of such a historic player.

Until 19:00 Spanish time We will not have the player available in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team and We will not know their in-game stats either., but looking at the numbers on his card we can already get an idea of ​​the forward profile he will be. With a good pace, but standing out much more for his shooting and dribblingthe Uruguayan will be perfect to occupy the SD position in 4-3-2-1 that is being used so much this year.

Furthermore, having this footballer in the title gives you the chance to receive special cardswhich would be very important for be able to include players from the same league in hybridsthus giving more presence to the Argentine league within the game mode.

