Forza, the popular franchise Xbox, is one of the most prominent exponents of the racing genre. To everyone’s surprise, a new installment of the saga debuted this week y can be played at no cost.

We are referring to Forza Customs, a curious game that takes the classic formula of the saga to another more casual genre: puzzles. This is a project for mobile devices that is clearly inspired by none other than Candy Crush.

Forza Customs is now available for free

What is Forza Customs and how to play it for free?

Forza Customs is a project developed by the Hutch Games studio, specialized in racing games. The interesting thing about this title is that it leaves the races of the saga behind and changes them for Candy Crush-style puzzles.

The title does not completely abandon motorsports, as it focuses on vehicle customization. To do this, players must complete various levels to obtain parts, paint and all kinds of accessories, which they will use to tune the cars.

Of course, it offers a wide variety of vehicles of all designs and eras, so sports fans will find something interesting. At the time of writing this, the title is already available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

“The Forza Customs team is here to bring you some classics that are lacking love, to restore them to their former glory and more. Transform your dreams into reality with incredible car customizations. Solve puzzles to design, customize and tune up the perfect car,” says its description. Below you can see a trailer:

