Unfortunately, today we are constantly subjected to fraud and deception over the Internet that gives us a real headache. But, to prevent this type of virtual theft, it is necessary stay up to date and find out about the latest scams that have been occurring recently. In this case, you are alerting an identity theft that is taking place in the name of Correoswhich involves the theft of bank details and other types of sensitive documentation of any user who accepts the requests reflected in the emails.

It is neither more nor less than a act of cybercrime in which you can easily fall into the clutches of hackers, so that there are times when we do not know how to identify deceptive emails. For this, we are going to mention you how scammers are acting and what are the recommendations to alleviate this type of situation, whether you have been one of the people affected or if you have not yet experienced it.

How to detect phishing in emails

The OSI (Internet User Security Office) has released an official statement informing about the impersonation of the Correos through a new phishing campaign that has been carried out incisively in recent days. The main objective of the criminals is to steal the victim’s banking and personal details through fraudulent emails and SMS, with the excuse of request confirmation of shipping information or customs payment.

Specifically, the cybersecurity company explains that the assailant reflects false information in the email indicating that There is a package from the Post Office that cannot be deliveredTherefore, a payment for the amount of customs costs is required. The subject of the email includes “You have a package waiting to be delivered”, although it may contain other types of text. In addition, you must be aware of possible grammatical errors contained in the content of the email and make sure that the domain used is completely invented.

It should also be taken into account that this type of email requires a PIN code on the Paysafecard platform to subsequently send it to a specific address.

And in SMS?

Another way to contact and attract victims is by using SMS messages to the mobile.

In this case, if you click on the attached link, it will redirect you to a series of windows with personal information that they will ask you to fill out, such as the “Card name”, “Card number”, “Expiry date” and “CVV code”.

Immediately afterwards, a screen will appear where you will be asked to verify your data using an SMS password. After, They will request the credit card PIN to confirm the hypothetical customs payment. This way, cybercriminals will be able to obtain your banking details in the blink of an eye.

How to act in this situation

First of all, the Security Office has announced that if you have not accepted or clicked on any attached link of an email or SMS sent by the Post Office, and at the same time you have not granted private data, you must mark as spam and delete immediately from your inbox or mobile.

But in the event that this type of request has been accepted, there are certain resources to correct it.

Contact your bank immediately in case of transferring sensitive data from your credit card. In the following days, do internet searches of yourself to verify that your identity has not been impersonated. If you have questions about the estatus in which your order isyou can always access the Correos website to find out in any case.

Do not give your data lightly to all the email that you find in your inbox, since you could become a user affected by phishing.