The Civil War was an event that marked a before and after in Marvel history.

Steve Rogers and Captain America clashed during the events of Civil War

It’s coming a new Civil War at Marvel with a particularly significant impact in the future. The group known as the Defenders and the Iron Corps It is the little that has remained of the dark future of the Avengers. Writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Daniel Acuña have teamed up to name Avengers: Twilighta new miniseries that will explore the legacy of the most powerful heroes in the world. Tierra. Marvel has been giving small details about this comic, which promises to give a brutal twist to some of the current collections of La Casa de las Ideas.

The story will feature an aged Steve Rogerswho will be forced to come out of retirement when the heroes of his time are lost and threaten to destroy the avengers legacy. The two main factions that will face each other in this bleak future are the Defenders and the Iron Corps, led by a new unknown Iron Man. This is not the first time we have seen such a big conflict between two groups of heroes from Marvel.

The Civil War original, which faced the sides of Captain America and Iron Man each other, it was one of the most important modern events in Marvel history. The conflict arose from the Superhuman Registration Law. Iron Man considered it necessary, but Captain America saw it as an overreach since the rights of the heroes were practically decimated. This disagreement came to blows between the two heroes and their various followers, resulting in a victory for Iron Man. The first Civil War was one of Marvel’s most important eventsand its after-effects are still felt even today.

Avengers: Twilight It will not focus solely on this conflict, but rather on its consequences. The agreement that Tony Stark signed in Civil War led to the creation of the Iron Corps, which became tools of an oppressive government. Tony Stark’s technology was used as an element of repression in the new regime established in the Marvel Universe.

The comic will explore what the team’s legacy became, and Civil War seems to be part of this story. The fight between the Defenders and the Iron Corps is just another derivative of the conflict trail, only here it is taken to the extreme. In doing so, the future Avengers have strayed from the path of their predecessors, forcing Steve Rogers to take action while fight to know what happened to the Avengers.

The comic Avengers: Twilight #1 It will be out in January.

