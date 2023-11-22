The automobile industry is debating which battery will end up prevailing on the market or, at least, what type of it is most likely to be the option chosen by the largest possible number of manufacturers.

If we talk about the future, there are two types of batteries that take the lead. Solid-state batteries promise to extract enormous powers and never-before-seen autonomy, which could exceed a thousand kilometers despite occupying the same space as current energy accumulators.

The problem with these batteries is that they will be, at least for the first few years, extremely expensive. It is no coincidence that Toyota or Nissan think of them to equip their most expensive cars. Exactly the opposite point are sodium batteries. A type of accumulator with lower autonomy but with prices adjusted to the cheapest vehicles.

And, in between, we find the current LFP, NMC and NCA batteries. These last two batteries are the ones that have been used to power higher-priced cars. Their energy density is greater and, with it, the engines can extract more power and the vehicles can travel more kilometers with batteries of the same size as the LFP.

Las LFP batteries have been relegated to more affordable cars. This is because they are cheaper to produce with the drawback that the benefits they can offer are inferior. If we take an LFP battery of the same size as an NMC or NCA, we will have more weight, less available power and less available autonomy. Despite everything, the difference in weight can compensate in some cases in which price is prioritized over autonomy.

But these LFP batteries also have a great advantage: their degradation is much lower. Just as they do not offer as much autonomy as the NMC or NCA, they cannot accept such powerful charges either, but in exchange a much longer useful life is expected and, in the long run, with more moderate degradation they can end up competing with more capable energy accumulators. .

Availability does not mean obligation

If the LFP battery is more durable, the challenge now is to make it support much higher powers. One of the most interesting points for the potential buyer of an electric car is that charging powers are increased and waiting times are reduced. This type of refills They are the most harmful to batteries, but just because they are available does not mean that they always have to be recharged at the highest possible power.

A person who uses their electric car daily and has a plug available can opt for slow charges overnight (which are also cheaper) but, when going on a trip, they want the car to be able to charge as quickly as possible. For the average European driver, this will only happen a few times a year, so the impact on the battery’s health from these recharges would be minimal.

In search of this solution, Desten, a company specialized in the development of batteries, assures that it has an LFP battery that is capable of charging from 20 to 80% of its capacity in six minutes. This means that, with a battery capable of driving 400 real kilometers, we could cover 240 kilometers in just six minutes.

According to their calculations, they speak of 6C ultra-fast charges. Simplifying things, the 1C ratio indicates the amount of energy that has to be used to charge or discharge in one hour. Broadly speaking, a 50 kWh 1C ratio battery would support a maximum of 50 kW at the charging point.

On the other hand, if it supports 6C ultra-fast charging, it could be recharged with a 350 kW plug, an amount that very few vehicles can reach at the moment. These accounts do not reflect the losses that occur due to the increase in heat when recharging the car, which is one of the main limits on the charging speed or the capacities of the batteries if weather conditions are unfavorable.

But, returning to the Desten battery, what they therefore promise are recharges at the fastest speed on the market in LFP batteries, which currently do not usually exceed 100 kW. The great advance, according to the company, is that they have managed to control the heat and maintain the health of the chemistry, so this energy accumulator would guarantee to maintain 80% of the battery’s health once the limits are exceeded. 5,000 charge cycles.

They even ensure that safety is guaranteed against external agents that can completely destroy the battery. This is key so that, in the event of an accident, the battery remains at relatively low temperatures and does not self-combust or even explode.

Regarding its development, Desten already assures that it has sent sample batteries to its partners so that they can carry out the relevant tests in their vehicles.

In Xataka | CATL has a new battery with revolutionary potential for electric cars: 400 kilometers in 10 minutes

Photo | Michael Förtsch