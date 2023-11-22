In recent months we have told Xataka how the most cheap and affordable things are really difficult. Beyond the latest political news, we have collected data on how the price of vehicles has risen significantly in recent years as a result of a radical change in the market.

This is a consequence of policies that have reduced the pollution that comes out of the exhaust of our vehicles and have improved the safety of our cars. But, they are also making it easier to put an end to the cheap and practical car that we boasted about in Europe until very recently.

And to this maelstrom of changes we must add anti-pollution regulations and climate objectives. While it is true that Euro 7 seems to ultimately be more lax than expected, the European Union has ambitious objectives, from 2030 onwards, which involve largely electrifying the current supply of vehicles. An electrification that, once again, is raising the price of cars.

All of this is raising the floor of the car. That is to say, the entry price to buy a new car is growing and, now, the question is where that limit will be set and what we can expect from it. Although it is true that it was not the most comfortable for traveling, before we could always opt for a utility vehicle for around 10,000 euros that could work for us on specific occasions.

With the electric car, at the moment, we can forget about this. Volkswagen has already begun to suggest that the price of the electric car will move around 25,000 euros. Renault, with the Twingo, sets it at 20,000 euros. It remains to be seen if these types of cars end up being usable at specific times when travel is needed.

That, precisely, is the problem. At the moment, the batteries that offer the best autonomy (NMC and NCA) are more expensive than LFP. Solid electrolyte ones are expected for the last years of this decade and for the most expensive vehicles. And cheap cars? Cheap cars point to sodium batteries.

Europe already has one underway.

A type of battery that aims to be key

Just a few days ago, Renault sent a message exactly in this direction: the future of the cheap electric car lies in the sodium battery. This type of energy accumulator boasts a much cheaper manufacturing cost than current batteries but has the problem of lower energy density.

“Some argue that sodium batteries are not good because they do not store much energy and are heavy. But they are cheap,” said Denis Le Vot, CEO of Dacia, last June. From Ford, although they did not speak directly about these batteries, they also warned a few months ago that those who want cheaper electric cars will have to make a greater number of stops on the road.

Added to this is that the electric car market is beginning to ask for more affordable vehicles. The growth in sales is cooling and some experts point out that, once the first part of the market in its upper area has been filled, it is necessary to reach the less well-off buyers to continue growing.

For this, solid state batteries seem like the best option. BYD, which wants to enter Europe with force, has announced the construction of a plant in China for the production of this type of energy accumulators. And Europe also has its horse in the race.

Winner or not, what we already know is that the horse is Swedish. We are talking about the company Northvolt, which has announced that it is developing a solid-state battery that boasts lack lithium, cobalt, graphite and nickelhighly expensive materials and many of them essential in current accumulators.

The great advance, according to the company itself, is that they already have cells of this type that can end up giving shape to sodium batteries. They are shaped like a bag and claim to have an energy density of 160 Wh/kg, the highest of a battery of this type and on par with current LFP batteries.

At the moment, the first generation of these batteries is designed for stationary energy storage, but in the second generation the use of these energy accumulators in electric cars and heavy transport is already contemplated.

The company, which has BMW, Volvo, Polestar and Volkswagen as clients, ensures that, in addition to being cheaper and offering a similar amount of energy to current batteries, its sodium accumulators are safer when subjected to high temperatures. .

In Xataka | The price of lithium is plummeting for a simple reason: fewer electric cars are being sold than expected

Photo | Northvolt