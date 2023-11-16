It seems that we continue to be surprised by news about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this time coming from X. It seems that we have new data on its development on Nintendo Switch.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom para Nintendo Switch

Recently, Koichi Miura, a former Nintendo employee, has offered a challenging but revealing personal experience in an attention-grabbing tweet. Although he does not hold a grudge, he mentions feeling out of place among the ‘geniuses’ and find the confidence to pursue other goals after leaving the company. He now works independently in the video game industry.

In the Zelda game, he worked as a landscaper and this is what he shared about it:

Nintendo was a great company, but I wouldn’t easily recommend it to others because it was a nest of superhumans and geniuses. As an average person, it was hell for me. Thanks to that I realized that it was not for me and I went in a different direction. I was able to decide to aspire to this, and that is my greatest achievement working at Nintendo, so I don’t regret trying and then giving up. Let me repeat this so there are no misunderstandings, but I really thought it was a very good company and the employees were wonderful people. I was convinced that such incredible products were produced one after another. I had a valuable experience. Thanks a lot for your support.

I believe that taking advantage of this experience to play an active role and contribute to society will be my way of paying it forward.

Don’t hesitate to check out all the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gift distributions.

What is your opinion? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Remember that this sequel is now available: you have our analysis of the Tears of the Kingdom game here and our complete guide to this game here.

Fuente