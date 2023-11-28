A Moscow court on Tuesday he prolonged at least until January 30, 2024, the period of preventive detention of the American journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested in Russia in March on charges of espionage. The prison period had already been extended to May, August and September 2023.

Gershkovich is 32 years old and works for the Wall Street Journal. He is a highly respected journalist and had been working in Moscow for six years: he had been arrested in a restaurant in Yekaterinburg, in central-western Russia. He appears to have been working on an article about the Wagner Group’s operations. So far, the legal proceedings against Gershkovich have been conducted behind closed doors, without any evidence being released to support the charges against him. The espionage charges for which he was arrested carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. The US government has said it is in favor of the possibility of agreeing a prisoner exchange with Russia, but for now it has not happened.