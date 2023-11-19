According to doctors, although bananas are full of potassium and vitamin B6, as well as being free of cholesterol and sodium, they are not ideal as a first meal.

Nutritionist Daryl Giuffre explained that although bananas seem like a good choice in the morning, they are not good for maintaining your energy levels throughout the day.

He added: “Bananas are not the best choice because they contain 25 percent sugar and moderate acidity. They will give you a quick boost, but you will soon get tired and feel hungry.”

Jeffrey continued: “Without balancing a banana breakfast with healthy fats, many of the benefits of bananas will be lost, while the level of sugar and acids in the blood will be increased.”

He continued: “It is recommended to combine bananas with something that will neutralize the acid to obtain the benefits of potassium, fiber, and magnesium, and slow down the sugar metabolism process, which should prevent high blood sugar.”