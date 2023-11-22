Access to electronic devices is happening at increasingly younger ages. According to data from the WHO and the Gasol Foundation’s Steps 2022 report, minors receive their first smartphone with an average of 11 years and almost 80% of them ignore the recommendations on the use of screens by the WHO and UNICEF.

A study by the ANAR Foundation and the Mutua Madrileña Foundation points out that victims of cyberbullying have a greater propensity to suffer it through WhatsApp or other social networks between the ages of 12 and 14, showing a progressive decrease in cases from those ages onwards. Despite all these red flags, there are still many cases of identity theft among minors when one of them creates a false profile on social networks pretending to be one of her classmates.

The creation of fake profiles on social networkswhich may begin as a joke between minors, can escalate and be considered a criminal offense if the false profile causes constant harassment that seriously affects the daily life of the impersonated person, as stated in article 172 ter of the Code Penal.

The lawyer specialized in technology Samuel Parra has published on his X profile one of the latest cases of identity theft among minors in which the Spanish Data Protection Agency has intervened with an exemplary ruling.

The sentence of the sanctioning body records a minor under 13 years of age who created a false profile on Instagram to which he uploaded the profile photo of a second minor that he had uploaded to his social networks. As the only content on that account, the minor uploaded a video of an adult man masturbating.

Given the identity theft, the mother of the second minor filed a complaint with the Civil Guard, providing screenshots of the false profile and its content. The authority began the investigations and requested the identification of the IP from which the profile was created from Meta and the data from the operator of that IP, considering that, although the profile and content had already been deleted, it had remained accessible between February and April 2022.

The AEPD judges the person responsible, even if he is a minor

With all the evidence in hand, the Spanish Data Protection Agency has considered that the minor is responsible for the violation of article 6 of the General Data Protection Regulation (RGPD) on the tendering of data processing. That is, using the minor’s data or image without their consent.

Since the main responsible is a minor, the organization has ordered that his parents be who assume the payment of compensation of 10,000 euros to the affected person, given that, as stated in article 61 of the Civil Code, parents are responsible for their children’s use of new technologies. “Parents are responsible for damages caused by children who are under their care,” and the ruling adds “because whoever holds parental authority has the obligation to monitor what their minor children do and are responsible for non-compliance or deficient compliance.” of this duty.”

The decision is based on a ruling of the Supreme Court of May 4, 1984 from which it is extracted: “Given the complexity of modern life and its consequent increase in risk, the tendency to make people liable for damages derived from those risks to those who create them, and in this sense the parent or caregiver of a minor is responsible for the damage that the minor causes to third parties, since with his lack of care he created the risk of harmful behavior of the minor translated into effective and real damage and must , therefore, compensate him, unless he proves that he has used the diligence required by the Law, which did not happen in the case discussed.”

Although the ruling states that the purpose of the impersonation was a joke that had no negative consequences, it does not exempt parents from the responsibility of their children’s use of social networks as a cyberbullying tool. .

On the other hand, the AEPD gives a warning by issuing a sentence against a minor who creates a false profile on social networks impersonating another minor and applies the maximum permitted financial penalty of 10,000 euros, although it could also carry penalties of up to two years in prison if those involved were attributable.

Image | Pexels (Pixabay)