Minecraft continues to offer truly impressive details, here you can see the immense size of the End area.

The Ender Dragon is the great enemy of Minecraft.

One of the most played and sold games in the world with more than 300 million copies never ceases to surprise its players. Minecraft continues to offer truly impressive details over time, even though it has been on the market for a few years. In fact, a large part of the life that the game has is thanks to the continuous updates of content and mechanics that they implement, but on this occasion we come to show you the brutal size of the End thanks to this image.

You already know that the world generated by Minecraft is immense and is made completely random, something that makes your games even more fun and innovative. Of course, the End area is also very popular and one player has decided to show how big it is so that everyone can see it. We already told you that this will blow your mind right away, I’m sure you didn’t think it could be so huge.

The End of Minecraft is really big

The person in charge of taking this image and sharing it with the rest of the community was the Reddit user FormerlyDuck. Thanks to the photo that you can see just below these lines you will realize the huge size that and the incredible freedom that the game of Minecraft offers. Players are used to making truly huge creations, like the planet Earth itself, however, they didn’t know they had something so big within the game itself.

The True Scale of the End

Saying that you are going to explore the End is quite simple, now doing it… It seems like it’s another story. From the image that you have been able to see, going through all these areas would take this player a lot of time and yes, the post has generated great curiosity, since at the time of writing this news he has almost 16,000 positive votes. A true outrage that demonstrates the thirst for curiosity that the Minecraft community has.

On the other hand, it also exceeds 200 comments, where people have dedicated themselves to discussing their different feats in the End and of course, commenting on the vast expanse of land that players have to wander for hours. A detail that was liked a lot and that continues to attract the attention of the infinite possibilities offered Minecraft to its community, stay tuned, because surely many more curiosities will arrive in the coming days.

