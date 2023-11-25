Minecraft has tools that give rise to all kinds of constructions and content.

Minecraft has gigantic cities made by its players

Join the conversation

Minecraft is one of the great video games of today, giving rise to the fact that more than a decade after its launch we can see how new content continues to be released to the Mojang title, an example of this being the new DLC set in Star Wars which allows Minecraft players Becoming a Jedi during the Clone Warsone of the most relevant events in the Skywalker saga.

Be that as it may, it must be said that all the time that Minecraft has been on the market has also meant that we can see how users make all kinds of constructions that take a long time to be finished, with a recent example being a steampunk-themed tower that looks incredible. However, in this case we have to talk about a construction that It has taken seven years to be finished. And it is no wonder, since it is about a whole city.

A city that began to be built before the launch of the current console

In this case we have to talk about the work done by the user known on Reddit as Iskoran_mc, who currently has a post published in the Minecraft forum of the aforementioned social network in which can boast of having done one of the greatest feats in the gamesince in a series of screenshots of the game it is shown the city he built from scratchalthough this would have taken more than 7 years to be built.

To give you an idea of ​​the time invested, Nintendo Switch launched six years ago, while PS5 and Xbox Series have recently turned three years old, which shows the enormous dedication of this user with Minecraft. You can see the impressive result below:

Fav game? I spent 7 years building my city in minecraft. I regret nothing. Meet the city of Iskoran.

byu/Iskoran_mc inMinecraft

For the rest, remember that Minecraft está disponible en Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Android e iOSbeing one of the games with the most versions that exist in the video game industry.

Join the conversation