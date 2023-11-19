A Minecraft player had a most surprising encounter with an extremely strange-looking zombie NPC. Minecraft continues to bring incredibly impressive details to the community, a community that continues to grow day after day.

In fact, this peculiar discovery has gone viral on Reddit, and the strangeness of the NPC that looks almost like an evolved zombie has been shared. In fact the NPC in question was a zombie dressed entirely in diamond armor and carrying a sword.

How rare is this full diamond zombie with a sword (hard mode)

byu/FastZander101 inMinecraft

An encounter that is very rare to see in a Minecraft world. It should be noted that the player was playing survival mode on hard difficulty. In the comments of the post, the community wanted to provide a little more detail to the mysterious meeting.

The spawn rate of a diamond armored zombie complete is 0.04%meaning that not even a tenth of one in a hundred is even close to the probability of such an NPC appearing in the world.

And in fact, the appearance of a zombie with a sword has a spawn rate of 1,66%. So if we do the quick calculations, the probability of seeing a zombie NPC wearing full diamond armor and also armed with a sword is 1 out of 150,000.

