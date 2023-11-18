It didn’t take long for players to give new uses to the new Mob.

Breeze comes to make things difficult for you, but also to offer great possibilities.

Over the years, Minecraft has become the best-selling game in history and all of this is due to the infinite possibilities it offers and of course, also to the non-stop content addition. On this occasion and after having included a new Mob, a player has decided to bring out his great imagination by creating really fun situations with Breeze. If you’re curious, don’t miss what comes next.

This new enemy comes to change the way you play and it seems that this user has taken it very seriously. After checking that he can make the Mob, he has decided to use it to create from cannons to a launcher so you can fly, and even a minigame with trapdoors that will not go unnoticed by anyone who wants to add a touch of fun to their games. As we have told you, Minecraft is capable of anything.

Enjoy these new features thanks to Breeze, the new Minecraft Mob

The person in charge of creating these machines, games and ideas has been the Reddit user _GergYT. As you can see from his username, he also uploads content related to the game to YouTube, so if you’re curious, don’t hesitate to stop by to see everything he’s capable of offering. For the moment, just below these lines we will leave you the clip that has been shared on the Reddit forum so that you can observe how far can you go.

Here are some cool things I made with the new Breeze mob!

As you have seen, he has made a catapult in which you can direct the shots wherever you want. He even created a launcher so you can reach the top of Minecraft, something really curious and impressive. And of course, we have also shown you the minigame he made with the trapdoors and the different Mobs. Of course, everything is mechanized so that later you don’t have to close the hatches one by one.

The creativity of the Minecraft community seems to have no end, something that only demonstrates the countless things that are available in this game. Immense creations have been seen, such as castles or even the planet Earth itself, however, this is taking the new features of the title to another level. If you want to get some ideas for your game, take advantage, because you will surely be able to create incredible things.

