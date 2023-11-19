The first pyramid in the world does not rise in the Egyptian desert, nor in the Yucatan Peninsula, and of course it was not built on behalf of the ancient pharaohs or as a display of the architectural skill of the Mayans or Aztecs. At least that is what the researchers who have just signed an exhaustive study published in Archaeological Prospection believe. For them, if we want to look for the oldest construction of this type, we must look further back in time and at quite a distance on the map, enough to reach Indonesia.

There, in Java, is the key… and the debate.

No gas at Zoser, in the Gunung Padang area. With its 4,700 years of history, the Step Pyramid of Djoser is often considered the oldest built by the Egyptians. It was built during the Third Dynasty to house the remains of Pharaoh Djoser, or Netjerikhet, who ruled between 2667 and 2648 BC. The structure stands in the Saqqara necropolis and is fascinating, although it falls short when compared to the antiquity of Gunung Padang, the pyramid on which the research just published by the journal Archaeological Prospection focuses attention.

Of course, Gunung Padang is quite far from Saqqara, Egypt or any other point in the Middle East. It stands in Karyamukti, a village located in Campaka, West Java. There, in Indonesian lands, its structure began to take shape more than 10,000 years ago. And that at least, according to the study, which therefore advances it by thousands of years to the funerary monument erected for Pharaoh Djoser.





Simplified graphic of Gunung Padang with its different parts.

Placing it in history. That is the objective set by geologist Danny Hilman Natawidjaja and his colleagues: to carry out an archaeological survey that would allow us to better understand Gunung Padang, its buried secrets, when and how it was created. To achieve this, they dedicated themselves to studying its structure between 2011 and 2015 with the help of seismic and electrical resistance tomography and ground-penetrating radar. Not only that. They even carried out a survey to collect samples of its core which they then subjected to radiocarbon dating techniques.

Going back 25,000 years. Their results reveal that Gunung Padang hides a fascinating… and very extensive history: its oldest parts would have been created around 25,000 or 14,000 BC. As or even more interesting than that data is the complex construction chronicle that experts have unraveled.

Their study shows that the first works focused on carving the lava from the volcano on which Gunung Padang is located. Thousands of years later, between 7900 and 6100 BC, another phase of construction was recorded during which a layer of bricks and rock columns were added. As time went by, a new group added a layer of earth, covering the previous work, and another group, between 2000 and 1100 BC, added more earth and laid out stone terraces and more elements.





Results of geo-archaeological excavations.

“Pyramid construction.” The analysis of Natawidjaja and his colleagues is important not only for what it tells us about how and when the structure took shape. In conclusion they leave another equally valuable statement: “This study clearly suggests that Gunung Padang is not a natural hill, but a pyramidal construction.” “The core is formed by meticulously sculpted massive andesitic lava, enveloped by layers of rock constructions,” they emphasize. “Carbon dating analysis corroborates the long history of the construction.”

“The oldest construction probably originated as a natural lava hill before being sculpted and then architecturally wrapped throughout the last glacial period, between 25,000 and 14,000 BC,” the researchers emphasize before recounting the phases of abandonment, erosion, earth fillings and constructions that continued until 1100 BC Their examination left evidence that suggests hollow parts in the structure, which leads them to think of hidden chambers.

Work of humans… or nature? This statement about the human origin of Gunung Padang would perhaps be surprising if we were talking about the Saqqara pyramid, but it makes sense if the focus is on the Indonesian structure. Gunung Padang presents important differences with respect to Djoser and, of course, with other more modern Egyptian constructions, such as the Great Pyramid of Giza.

It is located on the top of an extinct volcano, with a hill with symmetrical flanks and the top adorned with several stone terraces and menhirs. As Phys explains, for quite some time there were different opinions about its origin: there are those who believe that it was created naturally and humans added some decorations to its highest part and those, on the contrary, have considered that it was arranged at least in large part by man. The new study sheds light on that debate.

New studies and research. “Gunung Padang stands as an extraordinary testimony, potentially being the oldest pyramid in the world,” say its authors. “New examinations and interdisciplinary studies will reveal its hidden secrets and shed more light on the ancient civilizations that thrived in this enigmatic place.”

Images: Wikipedia (RaiyaniM) and Danny Hilman Natawidjaja et al. (Archaeological Prospecting)

