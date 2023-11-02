The Guardian newspaper has accused Microsoft of damaging its reputation, because an artificial intelligence has inserted a survey in very bad taste into one of its news.

The news was about the death in Sydney of a 21-year-old water polo coach, Lilie James, who was found dead with blows to the head.

At the end of the news, a Microsoft survey created by a artificial intelligence asked readers to vote for the causes of his death. And he gave three options: murder, accident, or suicide.

The brutal disrespect of the survey aroused the ire of readers, who charged against The Guardian: “This has to be the most pathetic and disgusting survey I have ever seen,” could be read in the comments, according to Ars Technica.

Microsoft’s AI, and its lack of humanity

Anna Bateson, CEO of Guardian Media Group, has sent a letter to Microsoft president Brad Smith, criticizing that Microsoft uses its news to create polls with artificial intelligence, without the consent of the news publisher.

“This is clearly an inappropriate use of generative AI by Microsoft, in a potentially distressing public interest story, originally written and published by Guardian journalists,” the letter says.

The media’s executive director assures that the survey is not only disrespectful to the victim’s relatives, but also threatens the reputation of The Guardian, because many readers have thought that the survey was their own doing.

Anne Bateson has again called for a copyright law so that artificial intelligence cannot use media content without your consent.

The Guardian has an agreement with Microsoft to use its news on Microsoft News. But apparently, that agreement does not include that AI can generate surveys with that information.

The unpleasant incident makes it clear that there is still a long way to go, both on the part of the legislation that regulates the use of AI, and on the part of the development of artificial intelligence, which is not yet capable of understanding that creating certain content can involve a lack of respect or an insult to the protagonists of that content.

The survey of a Microsoft artificial intelligence on the causes of the death of a young woman has caused enormous controversy. It surely won’t be the last.