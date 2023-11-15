We can regulate it and try to stop it, but at this point it is clear that the development of generative artificial intelligence is unstoppable. Above all the implications, there is an energy problem: enormous computing capacity is needed to process the responses and, above all, train large AI models, a possibility within the reach of very few companies.

How much energy does generative AI consume? Meta’s chief generative AI engineer, Sergey Edunov, has a surprising answer: “it only takes two nuclear reactors” to meet demand.

It is an optimistic vision of a problem that has been worrying us for several years: super-polluting AI. Training artificial intelligence models would not increase carbon emissions if we built a nuclear power plant with two reactors exclusively to power them.

Nuclear energy to feed the beast. Meta is not the first company to link nuclear energy with artificial intelligence. Microsoft revealed in September its plans to develop nuclear fission reactors “to power the data centers in which Microsoft Cloud and its artificial intelligence reside.”

Microsoft has also invested in nuclear fusion. At the beginning of the year, the company led by Satya Nadella agreed to buy fusion energy from Helion Energy, a startup led by Sam Altman, if it could start up its ingenious fusion reactors by 2028. One more deal between Nadella and Altman, but it makes sense . After all, AI itself is helping us overcome the biggest challenges of nuclear fusion.

Where does the Meta calculation come from? Sergey Edunov leads the training of Llama 2, Meta’s language model that has become one of the most used due to its open source approach. In a roundtable moderated by VentureBeat in Silicon Valley, Edunov put a few numbers on the table:

“Nvidia will launch between one million and two million H100 GPUs next year. If all of those GPUs were used to generate ‘tokens’ for reasonably sized language models, they would add up to around 100,000 tokens per person per day across the planet. Each “H100 consumes about 700 watts; adding data center cooling, about 1 kW. It’s not that much on a human scale, it would only take two nuclear reactors to power all those H100s.”

Model training vs. ‘inference’. Edunov made several qualifications. His estimate does not take into account the training of models, but rather their ‘inference’, the process by which an already trained AI model applies what it has learned to answer questions and requests.

Training is much more energetically expensive than inference, so all large models have an information cutoff (ChatGPT’s last cutoff is April 2023, but before that it was running for months with information from 2021). Its calculation by ‘tokens’ (language units that language models are capable of processing) only takes into account the generative AI inference capacity that Nvidia plans to sell in 2024.

An alternative calculation. “Artificial intelligence will soon need as much electricity as an entire country,” headlined the New York Times a month ago. The article referred to a study that estimates consumption of 85 to 134 terawatts by 2027. As much as Argentina, the Netherlands or Switzerland.

A nuclear reactor has a production capacity of about 1000 megawatt hours. Less than 9 terawatt-hours annually, if it ran non-stop.

The carbon footprint of AI. At the moment, the world does not work as Edunov suggests. Graphics cards that work overtime so we can chat with a machine or create Pixar memes are not powered exclusively by carbon-free sources. Data centers are directly responsible for 1% of greenhouse gas emissions, and the situation is getting worse due to AI

More regulation can accelerate the shift toward zero-emission energy use. A new California government law forces large technology companies, including OpenAI and Google, to reveal their carbon footprint and that of their supply chain by 2026. In Europe, the European Commission proposes that data centers be neutral in carbon by 2030.

Image | Gerald Buthaud (Sunset/GTRES), Sergey Edunov (X)

In Xataka | “We are already on the last step”: how Spain has obtained the key to making nuclear fusion a reality