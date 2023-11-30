“African countries affected by conflict and climate shocks are always calling for greater focus on the issue of adaptation to climate change, a request that is often ignored during past climate conference talks,” said Nazanin Moshiri, senior climate and environment analyst at the International Crisis Group.

In an email to Sky News Arabia, Moshiri explained the nature of African needs from the climate summit, and the priorities they seek from COP28, on a number of points, saying:

Adaptation to climate shocks protects communities and promotes stability by reducing indirect impacts, such as political and social tensions. There is a huge annual gap of $41.3 billion to meet the $52.7 billion needed each year for adaptation measures in Africa by 2030. Another priority is to pass all necessary steps to activate the Loss and Damage Fund, a potential lifeline for African countries suffering weather-related disasters. And the climate. In Dubai, African negotiators will seek to ensure that climate diplomacy is a firewall from the many ongoing economic disruptions and aberrations. The danger is, as always, that rich countries will prioritize their political interests over the common good during these talks, and that would be disastrous for African countries already suffering from the unavoidable and irreversible impacts of climate change.

A turning point

This edition of the United Nations Climate Conference represents a turning point in the history of confronting climate change, after the Paris Agreement “COP21” held in France in 2015, which is the first global agreement legally binding to work to limit the phenomenon of global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius and to continue efforts. To limit the temperature rise to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to the level before the industrial revolution.

Environmental specialists believe that many are already looking forward to “COP28” to put in place the necessary steps to ensure that the climate conference leads to tangible results on several issues, most notably those related to the climate financing crisis, seeking to further reduce emissions, and keeping the atmospheric temperature below 1.5 degrees. And the file of providing modern technology to developing countries to facilitate adaptation to the effects of climate change.

The agreement to create a “loss and damage” fund was welcomed as a breakthrough for developing country negotiators at UN climate talks in Egypt last year, as they overcame years of resistance from rich countries.

The UAE has previously pledged to provide $4.5 billion to support clean energy projects in Africa, confirming its support for obtaining the necessary financing to adapt to the effects of climate change.

The group of African negotiators, currently chaired by Zambia, will speak on behalf of the continent at the COP28 talks about its urgent needs in the coming years.

Although Africa is responsible for less than 5 percent of global emissions, it is significantly affected by the extreme effects of climate change, so combating climate impacts has become “a matter of urgency and a matter of survival.”