The National Police has arrested a 62-year-old man who was dedicated to reselling subscriptions to IPTV services for a total value that exceeded 200.000 euros. The detainee, a British national, lived in the Alicante town and was dedicated to reselling subscriptions through social networks, a place where he attracted so much attention that he reached the eyes of the channels and broadcasting services for sporting events.

IPTV resale from Benidorm

Apparently, the detainee sold the subscriptions for a price around between 7 and 50 pounds depending on the channel package to contract. The most complete, with 594 pay channels, allowed access to all types of sporting events and pay per view channels. The most surprising thing is that this man’s services were not limited to offering IPTV lists with payment channels to individuals, but also announced through its social media profiles that it had been supplying its services to bars and restaurants in Benidorm for 10 years with support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This deployment of services and good reviews among its clients led to its profile being widely heard on social networks, until an affected station decided to file a complaint.

Why Benidorm?

The area of ​​action of our protagonist was not chosen by chance. Thousands of Britons eager for sun and beach land in the Alicante city all year round, and these tourists, in addition to the sand and salt water, look for terraces where they can drink beer, watch British football and consume their traditional channels. For this reason, IPTV solutions become tremendously useful (and economical) tools for many businesses, which manage to attract the attention of tourists by displaying a screen with a Premier League match or BBC news.

According to police records, the detainee managed several current accounts, and although they were only able to access one, they discovered that he had received around 5,500 payments for subscriptions, the majority being in pounds sterling (£185,000), although there were also payments in euros (6,500 euros).

Now the person involved is accused of committing a crime against intellectual property, and is expected to be tried soon.

Fuente: AllAlicante

Via: TorrentFreak