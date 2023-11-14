A new study published in the scientific press has analyzed the behavior you are having Sagittarius A*, the black hole that is in the middle of the Milky Way and that challenges the knowledge that experts had until now. Because its speed, as we indicated, is beyond the standards.

Absorb everything around

Black holes are like large vacuum cleaners that absorb everything that happens around them at the moment they are spinning at maximum speed. In this specific case, with the giant size of the black hole and the speed at which it is movingone can imagine that its ability to attract bodies into itself is even greater than usual.

Thanks to the study carried out by these scientists, we can know specifically what speed level the Sagittarius A* is rotating at. They say that this is between 0.84 and 0.96, which means that It’s almost at the limit of possibility.. If its speed increased a little more, it would reach that limit of 1 to which it is so close, representing one of the fastest black holes ever recorded.

The movement of the black hole

Studying Sagittarius A* is considered to be key for experts to learn much more about black holes and the way they form. It must be taken into account that the turning movement that they carry out is different from that carried out by other bodies and phenomena in space. Above all, it differs from the capacity for movement that stars or planets have, because movement does not depend on mass, but is based on angular momentum.

But that difference with black holes is part of their charm and their particular characteristics. Black holes capture everything nearby and do not allow even light to leave their interior. In its continued rotation at maximum speed, the black hole interacts with the gravitational forces in its vicinity and that causes the distortion we talked about before. The result of the way in which both time and space become distorted is the creation of the ergosphere, which could have important implications regarding supposed time travel.

And this is where the research gets interesting. Not because it delves into time travel, something that other scientists and many science series have done recently, but because the way in which it explores the analysis of the speed of the Sagittarius A* could open doors. But it remains a controversial, debatable issue and to which scientists do not have clear answers. Would it be possible to travel in time using the Sagittarius A* and the extreme speed at which it is spinning?

If we had a spaceship and the ability to travel to the location of the black hole, the easiest thing for us to do would be to travel to the future. The way we would have to do it would be to get very close to the black hole, but without crossing the event horizon. As long as we were close, we would be moving really slowly while, at the same time, on Earth time would continue to advance at the same pace. Therefore, when we returned to the planet, many more years would have passed than we spent near the black hole. This concept possibly It will sound familiar to you from the movie Interstellar.

To travel to the past, we would have it a little more complicated. First, because we would have to cross the event horizon, and we could not have maximum certainty that we would end up at the time we wanted. There are several reasons. The main one is because the black hole’s ability to let us travel back in time is limited by the period in which it has existed. If it is a recent black hole, its time-folding capacity will be limited and we may not be able to travel to the moment in history we are thinking about. Furthermore, to then exit the black hole and cross the event horizon again, it would have to go through the stretching process known as spaghettization. The consequences of this would not exactly be healthy for the human body, at least with the knowledge and technology available at the moment.

Therefore, although it sounds nice to think about time travel, in black hole exploration and in other similar phenomena, for now, no matter how much studies like this one provide new information, we are still far from it being something real. However, that doesn’t make it any less interesting.