A massage gun It has become a perfect option to have in any home and in recent years it is, without a doubt, one of those purchases that you should aim for Black Friday. There are many models on the market and maybe you don’t know what they are but we tell you some good options that you can consider and why you should have a massage gun.

They have become something totally recommended for athletes thanks to the advantages they offer us after exercise to relax the muscles, but it also has all kinds of advantages for warming up. And not only for athletes but for anyone thanks to the different massage modes available that will help us relieve pain and contractures, etc. They are a different, practical and easy-to-use gift and there are many options to choose from. We can use them in our daily lives for a foot massage before going to sleep, to rest our back from teleworking, to relieve muscle load after running or playing soccer…

But there are many models and you may not be sure which one. You must pay attention to the revolutions, at maximum strength… You should also look at which heads it includes to know which parts of the body you can use it on, for example.

Which one to buy

There are many massage guns on the market and all you have to do is take a look on Amazon to find all kinds of models. But if you don’t know where to start, we give you three options that you can take into account. A cheap massage gun, a popular and highly successful gun or one of the top of the range that we can find on the market such as the Theragun brand.

A cheap option

There’s a lot options for less than 40 euros that we can buy on Amazon and one of them It is the Cotsoco Mini, a massage gun with six different speeds and four heads included to use depending on the area.

In addition, it has a good autonomy thanks to the fact that the gun can work for six hours on a single charge and turns off automatically if not in use to reduce battery consumption. It has speeds between 1800 and 3200 rpm and promises a silent massage without being a noise problem for everyone.

A popular option

Xiaomi gadgets They are always a good option and the Xiaomi Massage Gun is one good quality massage gun if you want to spend less than 100 euros. It is able to relieve muscle tension, relieve muscle pain, heat efficiently, relax the feet and relieve contractures. The gun has a frequency of 3200 rpm and a force of 570 mN in addition to an amplitude of 10 mm for deep tissue massage that will allow muscle tension and deep fascia to relax, according to the brand itself.

It is powerful enough and has noise-free operation with ultra-quiet mode so that it is not annoying. In addition, it is compact and small so that our hands do not get tired and with a soft rubber handle that cushions impacts and provides a very comfortable grip. And we won’t have to worry about the battery because it has up to five hours of autonomy on a single charge.

The most top

If you want a quality massage gun, vs. Theragun Elite It is a top option and one of the best on the market. The elite brand when buying one of these gadgets as long as you have a good budget because it is around 400 euros. It includes five different heads depending on the part of the body you want to work and has five different speeds that will adapt to the muscle you want or the type of therapy you need.

The Theragun Elite has ultra-quiet percussive therapy, with 16 mm width, with OLED screen to control it and with 19 kilograms of maximum force without blocking as well as speeds of up to 2400 ppm. But not only can we use the buttons on the gun, you can also control it via Bluetooth from the Therabody app.