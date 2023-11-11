The history of Spider-Man and trains goes back a long way. It was in the movie Spider-Man 2 (2004) where Sam Raimi decided to introduce one of the scenes that would go down in history both in Marvel and in all the spider-verses: Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker trying to stop a train without brakes in New York with its cobwebs, while facing Doctor Octopus.

From then on, a direct relationship was established between trains and making an enormous effort to stop something with Spider-Man. That’s the reason why we always see the classic silver train in most Spider-Man movies, even the animated ones. Later, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker tried to hold together a ferry that was breaking in half and fought Doctor Strange on one of these trains in the Mirror Dimension.

While Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features some interactions with trains, there are few scenes that can be a clear reference. In this context, some players like Muaxh03 (main image author) have tried to recreate the scene of Spider-Man 2 to stop the train within the game. The result is somewhat disappointing. Insomniac Games has completely forgotten about this spider-lore.

The train completely ignores the cobwebs and hits Spider-Man like an annoying mosquito, joining the ranks of unstoppable trains in video games. Until now, the most famous has been that of GTA V, since the players already managed to derail that of Red Dead Redemption 2. In short: a great disappointment for Spider-Man fans. Maybe in Marvel’s Spider-Man 3?

