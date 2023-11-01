Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Coney Island mission is one of the calmest in the PS5 game.

Peter and Miles facing Sandman in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Join the conversation

After a spectacular launch on October 20, we have been able to see that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has become one of the biggest games of this yearbeing that there are many who already see a clear nomination for GOTY, although it remains to be seen if we take into account the enormous number of titles that are among the candidates only for the nomination.

Be that as it may, it must be said that the creative team has been giving various statements and interviews about the title, leading to the fact that it has even been confirmed that the next Wolverine game would share a universe with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. However, something What has not come out so much in these interviews, but what has come out on the part of the players is the fact that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a curious detail at the Coney Island fair.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a secret map in the Coney Island fair mission

This has been made known on Reddit thanks to the user known as Bouli_BT, who has uploaded a clip to the Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 forum sharing a detail that few have noticed in their games, since if the map opens in Coney Island During the mission A Second Chance it is revealed that You can’t see the map of New Yorkbut a plan of the fair.

Although it does not have that much plot importance, it is something that is being very well received by fans, especially because it shows the care in the development for the details even though most players probably don’t even notice it. You can take a look at it below:

(Cool Detail) Sorry if it’s been said before but when opening your map during the Coney Island segment, instead of getting the usual map, you get this…

byu/Bouli_BT inSpidermanPS4

For the rest, knowing that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would have been inspired by another famous wall-crawler video game for the development of one of its arcs, you should know that if you are interested in the latest Insomniac title you can enjoy this exclusively for PS5.

Join the conversation