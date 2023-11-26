According to data from the United Nations, today there are more than 8 billion people in the world. And by their estimates, we could see a global population peak of more than 10.4 billion people sometime in the late 2080s. But to get to that point, the population has had to grow dramatically for centuries.

In fact, for most of human history, the world’s population was a tiny part of what it is today. It has not been until recent centuries that demographics have changed noticeably. For thousands of years, there were fewer people inhabiting the planet than would live in a more or less standard city today.

Modern humans have existed for more than 300,000 years. But it took 200 years to go from 1 billion (in 1800) to 8 billion people (in 2022). If we go back to much older times, the change is immense. In 1,000 BC, the world population was only 50 million people. 500 years before Christ there were 100 million, and in year 0 it was estimated that around 200 million people lived on Earth. After the Black Death of 1350, the world population was about 370 million people.

In total, and as we mentioned in this other Magnet article, they have passed through planet Earth around 100 billion people since the first modern Homo sapiens in Africa about 315,000 years ago. Of course, this is only an approximation, and the answer is complicated because demographic data does not exist for more than 99% of the span of human existence.

And what would happen if the number of people currently living on Earth was reduced to 1,000? In this interactive map by Visual Capitalist, population estimates from the United Nations Population Division have been used to illustrate the world’s population as if the Earth had only 1,000 people. Of course, only countries with a population greater than 7.6 million are shown.





As can be seen in the infographic, more than half of the population lives in Asia. More than 4.7 billion people, the continent, led by India and China, represents 59% of the total population. Imagining the Earth in this curious way helps illustrate this more easily. India would have 178 people and China would have 177 of those 1,000. Africa would be the second most populated continent with 182 inhabitants per 1,000. Nigeria would have 28 people, Ethiopia (16) and Egypt (14). As of July 2023, Africa’s total population was estimated to be 1.5 billion people.

Despite having decreased in recent decades, Europe would continue to be the third force in terms of population, with 92 out of every 1,000 people. The most populated country would be Russia (18). They are followed by Türkiye (11) and Germany (10). Spain would have the ridiculous number of 6 people. And as for America, the United States would only have 42 people out of the 1,000 total, while Latin America would have 55: Brazil (27), Colombia (7) and Venezuela (4).

In Xataka We replicated something similar some time ago on a map of Spain to illustrate where our population would live if we were only 100 personas, maintaining the percentage of population by province, rounding to the nearest natural number. It is very surprising to see 1 inhabitant in Toledo, Cuenca, Lugo, Ourense or Guadalajara. In the most populated ones, like Madrid, there would be 14 people. And in Barcelona and Valencia, 12 and 5, respectively.





Could that change in the future?

It will. In fact, projected population growth is very unevenly distributed across world regions, with most of the growth taking place in Africa and Asia in the coming decades. The population of Africa will double in size by 2050, which will make it, by far, the region with the fastest population growth in the world. And Asia will add another 800 million people to its population between 2016 and 2050, especially in India.

However, some sources project that shortly after 2050, Nigeria’s population will surpass that of the United States and become the third most populous country in the world. Other countries expected to experience significant population growth include the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Tanzania, the United States, Uganda and Indonesia.

Why this growth? Because the Life expectancy has seen an increase in all regions of the world. In prehistoric times and even in 1900, the average life expectancy was about 30 years. Between 2000 and 2022 alone, the global average life expectancy increased from 58.5 years to 71.7 years. The phenomenon is most notable in Africa. Life expectancy then was only 42 years. Now 64 years old. However, it is still much lower compared to Asia (74 years) or Europe (80 years).

Graphics: Visual Capitalist / Xataka (Javier Lacort)

