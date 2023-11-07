The Institute for the Study of War, a respected US defense think tank, has put together an interactive map to track the Israeli army’s ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, which began about a week ago. . Below we have reproduced the map: in gray you can see the territories occupied by Israel in the first days of the invasion, in blue the areas where clashes with Palestinian armed groups are still ongoing. All Israeli ground operations are taking place north of Wadi Gaza, the river that delimits the border between the northern and central parts of the Strip.

Usually the Israeli army communicates its operations against the armed Palestinian militias almost in real time, but in the case of the invasion that began at the end of October it took days for it to confirm the news, and even today it provides very few details on the occupied territories at inside the Strip, citing security reasons. On Saturday he escorted a group of journalists to one of his stations inside the Strip, but the agreement stipulated that the journalists could not say exactly where they were.

The map of the Institute for the Study of War clearly shows the encirclement strategy that the Israeli army is carrying out around the city of Gaza, which it considers to be the main operational base of Hamas, the radical Palestinian group responsible for the attacks of 7 October in Israeli territory. The Israeli army announced on Sunday that it had essentially divided the Strip in two, after occupying several territories north and south of central Gaza, including the main roads leading into the city.

At the moment it is not very clear what the army intends to do once it has permanently occupied the territories colored blue on the map: that is, whether it will also start operations within the city or expand the occupation of its suburbs.