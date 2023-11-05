On Saturday evening a man broke into his car on the tarmac of Hamburg airport, more precisely in the area where planes are parked: he is armed and, according to the Hamburg police, there is at least one man in the car with him ‘another person, a child, who is the man’s hostage. However, it does not appear to be a case of terrorism: the Hamburg police he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the reason for the raid may be a child custody dispute.

The man broke into the airport runway on Saturday evening, breaking through the protective fences with his car. The police immediately surrounded the car with dozens of officers and vehicles: the situation remained at a standstill throughout the night, and still remains so. During the night the man also acted violently: he fired several gunshots into the air and threw what appeared to be Molotov cocktails.

Meanwhile, Hamburg airport, one of the most important in northern Germany, was closed and completely evacuated. All flights were canceled or postponed, and the authorities asked passengers not to show up at the airport. According to German media, more than 3,200 travelers are affected.

On site, in addition to dozens of police officers, there are ambulances, psychologists and negotiators. A police spokeswoman told German media that contact was ongoing with the man and that the aim was to find “a negotiated solution”.