A man crashed his car into a barricade near the entrance to the Israeli embassy in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday morning, lightly injuring a policeman. The police said that the man driving the car is 53 years old and that he was arrested, but did not release further information on his identity.

In recent days, the area of ​​the Israeli embassy in Tokyo had been the site of some demonstrations in support of the Palestinian population and against the Israeli bombings of the Gaza Strip, as happened near Israeli embassies in several other countries around the world. For the moment it is not known whether it was an accident or a voluntary gesture, nor whether it is in any way connected to what is happening in the Middle East: an investigation has been opened into the case.