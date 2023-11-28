At Sports Illustrated, an American sports magazine that also has an online version, everything seemed to be going great. Its digital cover was full of new items: from the latest news about the NFL or the latest baseball signings to Reggie Jackson’s great game in the NBA or tent recommendations for camping. All articles were written by professionals, specialized editors who cover the latest news in the world of sports every day.

One of them is Drew Ortiz. His online bio reads: “Drew has spent much of his life outdoors and is excited to guide you through his endless list of the best sports products to keep you from falling into the dangers of nature. Today on day, rarely a weekend goes by when Drew isn’t camping, hiking, or just returning to his parents’ farm.

So far so good. But the story goes a little twist when outside of Sports Illustrated, the person Drew Ortiz doesn’t seem to actually exist. No trace of him on social networks or on the Internet. Even stranger, his Sports Illustrated profile photo is for sale on a website that sells AI-generated headshots.

Is not human. And like him, the majority of Sports Illustrated’s staff is made up of fake writers who are actually AI bots publishing articles left and right every day. Some articles, obviously, they don’t make much sense. One warns that volleyball “can be a little tricky, especially without a real ball to practice with.”

The discovery comes from an investigation carried out by the technology media Futurism, whose journalists were alerted that they could never locate the Sports Illustrated editors. Doing a little research, they soon realized that all the items were also accompanied by AI-generated profile photos put up for sale in online markets of fake images.

As Futurism made some of its findings public, some of Sports Illustrated’s supposed writers mysteriously disappeared overnight from the website and their articles began appearing under the names of different authors who also did not appear to exist on the Internet.

Drew Ortiz, for example, vanished and his profile page became that of “Sora Tanaka”. There are no records of this either, but the photo that appears is also for sale in the same AI photography market as Ortiz: “Sora has always been a fitness guru and loves to try different foods and drinks,” the caption reads. biography of him.

When the full report was published, all AI-generated authors, including Sora Tanaka, disappeared from Sports Illustrated suddenly and without explanation.

Before continuing with this story, you should know that Sports Illustrated, which began as a physical magazine, was first published in 1954 and founded by Stuart Scheftel. It twice won the National Magazine Award for General Excellence and was owned by Time Inc. until it was sold in 2018 to Authentic Brands Group (ABG), who in turn sold the publication to Arena Group, which received a 10-year license. years to run the editorial operations of the Sports Illustrated brand.

Now after the bot controversy, a spokesperson for The Arena Group has stated in a CNN article that the product review articles had been created by an external company, AdVon Commerce: “We have learned that AdVon made the writers “They used a pseudonym in certain articles to protect the author’s privacy and we are removing the content while our internal investigation continues. AdVon has assured us that all articles in question were written and edited by humans.”

It’s not the only post doing the same thing.

However, the thing does not stop there, because precisely another media outlet that it bought and now operates Arena Group, TheStreet (on financial information), is also carrying out a similar practice. Just like at Sports Illustrated, editors who appear to be specialized flesh-and-blood people also have AI-generated profile photos that are sold on the Internet. And these are periodically deleted and their articles reattributed to new names without saying loud and clear that they have been written by artificial intelligence.

One article begins by saying that “your financial status translates into your value in society.” After making that statement, the article explains that “people with strong financial standing are revered and given special advantages around the world.”

Despite Arena Group’s statement, some anonymous voices working on the publication have told Futurism that it was not just the pseudonyms or the profile photos, but that all the content is being created by AI: “No matter how much they try to hide it “. In fact, the Sports Illustrated Union, which represents the magazine’s editors, says that its members are “horrified” for the accusations: “If true, these practices violate everything we believe about journalism. We regret that we are associated with something so disrespectful toward our readers,” the union said in a statement.

The truth is that Sports Illustrated is not the only publication that has undertaken a similar strategy. As generative AI tools have emerged in recent years, many publications have attempted to obtain economic return publishing monetizable content. In a parallel investigation, CNET and Bankrate, both owned by Red Ventures, were found to be publishing poorly verified AI-written content full of errors and even plagiarism.

Image: Xataka (Generated by AI through MidJourney)

