As scheduled, this morning a new Indie World Showcase. The event began with a surprise for Shantae fans: after 20 years, they will finally release a lost sequel to the saga.

We are referring to Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, a title that preserves the essence of the series and adds a battle mode for up to 4 players in local mode. This installment does not yet have a release date, but we know that it will be available on the eShop sometime in 2024.

The title will offer a side-scrolling adventure with the iconic Shantae characters. Without a doubt, fans will be excited about this premiere, as they will recover an episode of the series that did not come true in the past.

#Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution by @WayForward is back in development after 20 years and coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024! Featuring rearrangeable stages and 4-player Battle Mode! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/l9aHPq4SMZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 14, 2023

Related video: A crisis is coming and Nintendo knows it

In this link you will find all the news related to the independent industry.

Related video: The Zelda movie is in danger

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News