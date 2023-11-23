The 63-year-old patient came for a routine examination for colon cancer using the endoscopic technique, which relies on inserting a specialized camera into the digestive system.

But the surprise was when the endoscope reached the transverse colon, which is the long upper and hanging part of the large intestine, where doctors found a live and completely healthy fly.

According to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, doctors said that how the insect arrived alive in this area was a “mystery.”

They added that this may be due to contaminated lettuce that the man ate the day before the examination.

Doctors said that in “rare cases” insect eggs found in fruits and vegetables can survive stomach acid and hatch in the intestines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in America says that some infected patients do not experience any symptoms, but others feel abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea.