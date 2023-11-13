When you go out for a walk in your city, the last thing you expect to find is an adult lion walking down the street. It happened yesterday Saturday in the town of Ladispoli, in Italy.

The huge lion wandered through the city for five hours during the night, which made it more difficult to locate.

As we see in the video, some drivers recorded the feline walking through the streets from their carwithout being able to believe what he was seeing.

An adult lion of this size, which has been wandering for five hours and is hungry, can easily take a person’s life.

It is probably a tame specimen, accustomed to people, but it is still a wild animal, unpredictable if it is hungry and scared.

A lion wandering the city streets

After his disappearance was reported, the authorities asked the population not to leave their homes until further notice.

Using infrared cameras, because it was night, The police located him five hours after his disappearance. Since there was no imminent danger, they were able to sedate him, and he has already been returned to his owners.

He circus He has assured that it is sabotage. They found the cage completely open, and minutes before three individuals had been seen hanging around the circus, according to Business Insider.

Fortunately, the incident did not cause any casualties, but has been taken advantage of by those who ask that animals be stopped from being exploited in circuses.

According to the mayor of Ladispoli himself, It is the fifth animal to escape from a circus in Italy so far this year.

In Spain, legislation already prohibits animal shows in circuses. It is a trend that is spreading in more and more countries.

We don’t know if This lion, who has wandered for five hours through the streets of an Italian city, has met people face to face. The scare must be tremendous…