Carlo Pernat lives in Genoa, in Piazza Alimonda, in the apartment where he was born. He is an only child and when asked if this ability to be a chameleon, that is, at ease in every condition, derives from some of his

family member replies that no, it’s a talent of his.

He, a citizen of Genoa, a port and seaside city, feels good in any situation, attracts attention, entertains, makes people laugh, always has the right lightness. Thus, with Pernat, we retraced his 75 years of life, a life also told in the book “Belin che paddock”, written with his colleague Massimo Calandri.

From the somewhat neglected studies to the trip to Rome and then the Piaggio and the motorbikes “objective: to entertain them”, the trip to the USA with Tg2 and Tg3 and Berlusconi’s ex-wife, the Rolling Stones concert, the friendship with the former pornstar Selen, Luce Caponegro.

And then the bikes and the riders, the deals, the negotiations, the two Loris, Reggiani and Capirossi, Max Biaggi and Valentino Rossi, the Sic, Marco Simoncelli. And much more, especially lots of laughter