GAME opens reservations for the definitive edition of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which arrives in a few weeks on PlayStation and Xbox in physical format.

One of the best games Dragon Ball Z is about to close the circle. It was launched in 2020, and since then it has received different expansions and DLC, rounding out an experience that was already outstanding in its day.

We are talking about Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, a role-playing and fighting game developed by CyberConnect2 and Bandai Namco, available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The title covers the entire Dragon Ball Z arcfrom the arrival of Raditz (known as the Saiyan saga) to the epic battle between Goku and Buu, which put the fate of the universe in check.

Whether you already played it or not, in a few weeks the best possible edition of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot…and you can now reserve it in GAME stores.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Legendary Edition It is a dream come true for any fan, because it brings together all the content released for this outstanding RPG.

Pre-order the best edition of DBZ Kakarot

GAME has opened reservations for this definitive edition, which arrives more than three years after the game’s launch. And, like the original version, it will be available on all platforms.

Now, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Legendary Edition will not have a physical edition on all consoles (on PC it will only arrive digitally). Specifically, will have it on PlayStation and Xbox.

Whether you have PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One, Starting December 8th you can get the Legendary Editionwhich includes all content released for the CyberConnect2 RPG.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot – Cell Saga Official Trailer

Its price is 59,99 euros, and to reserve it on GAME you will have to pay 3 euros, as is usual. Currently, a digital compilation is available for more than 100 euros, in digital stores.

What does the Legendary Edition of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot include? We detail it below:

DRAGON BALL Z KAKAROT game for PS5, PS4 or XBOX. The extra objects of the DLC. From the arrival of Raditz to the final fight against Bu. Control several characters in this action RPG adventure. 2 season passes of 3 DLC. 5 Bonus items.

Come on, you won’t lack anything to enjoy the complete experience from Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. In addition to the base game, all expansions released in the last three years are included.

Also, remember that since January 13 of this year, native next-gen versions are available of the title. If you have the PS4 or Xbox One versions, you can update them for free.

You already know: if you are a Dragon Ball Z fan, starting December 8 you have an appointment on your PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch or PC. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Legendary Edition can now be reserved for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in the GAME store chain.

HobbyConsoles for GAME