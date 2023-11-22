When Death Valley National Park, in California, reopened in mid-October, after two months of closure, tourists found themselves faced with an atypical landscape: Badwater Basin, the lowest point of land in North America, a lake had formed. It happened after at the end of August, with Tropical Storm Hilary, the amount of water that usually falls in a year had rained in the area. Death Valley is considered the hottest place on earth, so the fact that at the beginning of November the lake was still more than 3 kilometers wide and about 6 and a half kilometers long was considered quite exceptional.

Its size is now shrinking but it has not yet evaporated completely, which was expected to happen by mid-November. However, according to experts this phenomenon will become more frequent.

Death Valley is a desert depression in eastern California, on the border with Nevada. The daytime temperatures in this period of the year do not exceed 25 degrees but in summer they can even reach 50 degrees: it depends on the depth and shape of the valley, which is long and narrow, surrounded by high mountain chains, and in its most Bassi is located 86 meters below sea level. This conformation favors the accumulation of hot air on the ground, slowing down its exchange with the surrounding air, which is often stagnant.

The Badwater Basin is one of the best-known areas of the park: it is a 518 square kilometer salt pan 86 meters below sea level, derived from a series of lakes that formed and dried up over the millennia.

At the end of August the rain that fell on the park and in particular on its mountains did not only form the lake, but also transported a lot of debris downstream: over 2 thousand kilometers of roads used to move inside Death Valley, which is half the size of the Calabria, were damaged. For this reason, the park was closed for two months and reopened in mid-October, when the first photos of the lake were published on the internet.

According to park officials, the maximum depth of the lake has reached one and a half meters but now in almost the entire surface it does not exceed a few centimeters. Given the climate and the lack of a flow of water to feed it, the lake is slowly evaporating, but it is not clear when it will disappear: at the beginning of November the park ranger Nichole Andler said in an interview that based on the weather it could have taken a couple of weeks up to a few months.

The last time rainfall created a lake in Death Valley was in 2005, but its size was much smaller than it is today. In August 2022, however, another storm caused a flood that stranded around a thousand people in Death Valley, including tourists and park staff. Park ranger Abby Wines, who manages park security, said flash floods have always shaped the Valley’s terrain, but that climate change has made them more frequent and damaging.

In the past the rains were more frequent but lighter and this gave the soil time to absorb part of the water. A climate that alternates long periods of drought and high temperatures with storms like that of August favors floods, given that the dry soil becomes “impermeable” to the large quantities of water that accumulate on the surface, transport debris downstream and cause floods , in this case creating a lake. The damage caused by these storms is extensive and the roads require months of maintenance before they become passable again.