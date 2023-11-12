The goal against Cagliari is the icing on the cake of a dominant season in defense for the Brazilian. Who also celebrates his first call to the Seleçao

Calling it Bremer’s new Juve would be a bit much. But if the Bianconeri’s best attack in this last period was supported by the defenders, then we must give all the credit to those who – together with Szczesny – were the point of reference for the defensive department the entire time. After six consecutive clean sheets, Juve conceded a goal to their opponents: the Brazilian centre-back was quite excited in his 615 minutes of unbeaten play and turned into a centre-forward against Cagliari, showing off his skills in the air.