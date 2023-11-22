A Palm Beach County court judge in Florida said he found evidence that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other executives knew the semi-autonomous driving system of the company’s cars was flawed but still allowed their trade. This evidence was presented as part of a ruling issued last week allowing a lawsuit to be brought against Tesla seeking damages for intentional misconduct and gross negligence.

The lawsuit concerns a 2019 fatal crash north of Miami, in which the owner of a Tesla Model 3, Stephen Banner, died after his car, which was operating in semi-autonomous driving mode, ended up under the trailer. of an 18-wheeler truck that had turned onto the road: the semi-autonomous driving system (called Autopilot by Tesla) is able to make the car maintain or change lanes autonomously, to vary its speed and to make it enter and exit a parking lot.

Earlier this year, Tesla won two similar lawsuits in California. However, according to the judge it is possible to prove that Tesla’s marketing strategy deliberately “portrayed the products as autonomous”, making people think that the cars were capable of driving themselves completely, and that Musk’s public statements on the technology «had a significant effect on the belief in the capabilities of the products».