Advanced by La Información, first, and confirmed by Talgo a few hours later. A Hungarian group, which the newspaper calls “Hungarian family holding company”, wants to launch a takeover bid for take over all the shares from Talgo.

The news fell like a bomb on the Stock Market and, in fact, the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) decided to temporarily suspend the company’s listing due to the new process that is being opened. Since the information was published, Talgo’s share rose by 17%, reaching a maximum of 4.57 euros.

According to the information published, the Hungarian group’s offer puts on the table the possibility of acquiring all the company’s shares at a price of five euros/share. It is a quantity 27.5% higher to the 3,915 euros at which it was trading at the close of Wednesday. With this offer, the company would be valued at 617 million euros.

Whoever had shares in Talgo can see their investment very profitable because so far this year they have increased their value by 38% and up to 50% if we look at how much they cost 12 months ago.

At the moment, most of the company is controlled by Trilantic, which through the company Pegaso Transportation International SCA holds 40.03% of the capital. This company has been seeking to leave Talgo’s board of directors for some time and, with the valuation, its shares would be worth around 200 million euros.

The rest of the board is made up of the investment firm Torrblas (5.03%), the insurance company Santa Lucía (2.96%) and minority partners such as Amundi (2.05%), Santander Asset Management (1.86%). or Norges Bank (1%). The capital traded on the market is 51.47%.

Good time for the company

The possible purchase of Talgo would come after some of the agreements have been signed. agreements most important in its history. This same week he announced an increase in his EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of 68% by the end of the year.

Among the reasons for launching these forecasts are the contracts that Talgo has recently signed with the Danish DSB (Danske Statsbaner) for the supply of eight new Talgo 230 intercity trains or the German DB (Deutsche Bahn), with whom it has signed the largest order for its history: 56 new Talgo 230 trains for an amount of about 1,400 million euros.

This is very good news after 2022 in which it reduced its profit by 95%, remaining at 1.4 million, after suffering significant increases in production costs and shortages in supplies.

