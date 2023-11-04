Guinea’s justice minister announced Saturday that the West African country’s former military dictator, Moussa Dadis Camara, had escaped from prison after gunmen attacked the prison where he was being held, freeing him and other members of the his government. Camara had governed Guinea between 2008 and 2009. Since last year he had been on trial together with some members of his military junta because in 2009 his soldiers killed more than 150 people and were responsible for mass rapes during a protest for democracy in the capital Conakry.

Camara, along with others, was on trial for the massacre, following which his regime collapsed. But early on Saturday morning a group of armed men broke into the Conakry prison and freed him. Since 2021, Guinea has been governed by another military junta, led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya.

– Read also: Minimal guide to Guinea