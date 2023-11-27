As you can see, Sonic and SEGA are following in Nintendo’s footsteps. Today news of its collaboration with LEGO and Sonic has been officially confirmed.

As we have learned and after some rumors and leaks, we now have a new pack on the way. These are the details:

It’s a LEGO set Knuckles y Rouge

They appear to be in a mech battle Images appear in the manuals for the Shadow LEGO set Expected to be released in January

What do you think of this LEGO Sonic ad? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.

